Conoco CEO sees low oil prices lingering in 2015

HOUSTON Jan 29 The chief executive of ConocoPhillips, an oil company that reported a quarterly loss on Thursday and also made a second round of cuts to its 2015 budget, expects oil prices to remain low for the balance of the year.

"There's a lot of debate right now about the duration of the current low oil prices," CEO Ryan Lance told investors on a conference call. "But we're assuming that they will stay low for 2015 and we're taking decisive actions accordingly."

Prices are expected to make a gradual recovery, but not to the peaks seen in the last three years, he said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
