Conoco says is marketing its Seaway pipeline stake

HOUSTON Oct 26 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) is
"actively in the marketing process" to sell its half interest
in the Seaway crude oil pipeline, Chief Financial Officer Jeff
Sheets told analysts on the company's third-quarter earnings
conference call on Wednesday.
ConocoPhillips co-owns the 350,000 barrel per day pipeline
with operator Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N). The
pipeline carries crude oil from Freeport, Texas, to Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures.
"We're having some initial discussions with them about the
sales process, and we're working to design and layout the rest
of the sales process," Sheetz said. "We are actively in the
marketing process now for the pipeline."
