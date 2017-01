Dec 10 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company, said on Thursday it expects its 2016 capital expenditure to be 25 percent lower than this year's estimated budget, as it responds to a slump in oil prices.

The company forecast 2016 capital budget of $7.7 billion, and also said it expects to raise $2.3 billion from non-core asset sales. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)