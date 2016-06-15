UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips says 73 percent of wells at Surmont project online

(Adds context on wildfire outages)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that 73 percent of wells at its Surmont oil sands project in northern Alberta are back in production or injecting steam, with no unexpected complications or issues affecting the effort.

Surmont was shut down in early May when a huge wildfire roared through the Fort McMurray region, forcing producers to halt more than 1 million barrels per day of oil sands output.

The thermal oil sands project is a joint venture with Total E&P Canada and produces 30,000 bpd net to ConocoPhillips and 60,000 bpd in total.

Most producers affected by the Fort McMurray fire are now ramping up operations after being forced to evacuate facilities as a precaution.

However, oil sands output is still tight as a result of the shutdowns and maintenance work, with imports into the United States, which usually top 3 million bpd, dipping in the latest week.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed the United States imported 2.8 million barrels per day of crude from Canada in the week ended June 10. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)