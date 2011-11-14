版本:
UPDATE 2-Conoco to close Trainer, Pa plant in Jan if no buyer

 * 409 employees to be laid off
 * 185,000-bpd refinery is still for sale
(Releads with Conoco comment; adds USW comment)
 NEW YORK, Nov 14 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on
Monday it plans to lay off 409 employees and shut down all
remaining operations at its 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer,
Pennsylvania, refinery on Jan. 16, if no buyer for the facility
is found by that time.
 Conoco stopped processing crude oil at the refinery south
of Philadelphia on the Delaware border at the end of September
when the company said the refinery was struggling with poor
margins. [ID:nWNAB9801]
 The Trainer refinery was put up for sale as Conoco
splits itself into separate upstream and downstream companies.
The downstream company will be called Phillips 66.
[ID:nN1E7A91LK]
 A company spokesman said a November WARN notice was filed
with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in
anticipation of laying off employees.
 "We will also be redeploying employees to other positions
within the company where feasible," said Conoco spokesman Rich
Johnson.
 Workers at the refinery were notified at the end of
October, Johnson said.
 The United Steelworkers union, which represents hourly
employees at the refinery, said Conoco's decision was
disappointing as it will come six months before Sunoco Inc
(SUN.N) plans to shutter refineries in Philadelphia and Marcus
Hook, Pennsylvania. [ID:nL3E7K622]
 "These shutdowns will have a negative impact on the
community that goes beyond the number of refinery workers
immediately affected," said USW International Vice President
Gary Beevers.
 "Consumers will end up paying more for refined products
like fuel oil and jet fuel. If these companies use imports of
refined products to make up the gap it puts our national
security at risk."
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Additonal reporting by Erwin Seba;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

