UPDATE 6-Conoco to sell or shut Pennsylvania refinery

 * Has begun to idle 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pa. refinery
 * Area Sunoco refineries are also for sale
 * Region could become more reliant on fuel imports
 * Conoco will take a $300 million non-cash charge in Q3
 By Jeffrey Kerr and Anna Driver
 Sept 27 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) will sell or
shutter its 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania,
refinery, the latest struggling East Coast plant to fall victim
to poor margins.
 The company, which has moved to get rid of what it
considers unprofitable operations, has already begun to idle
the refinery and will close it permanently within six months if
a buyer is not found.
 A permanent shutdown will likely leave the East Coast,
which has seen two other refineries come up for sale or closure
in September alone, even more reliant on fuel imports from
Europe and Eastern Canada.
 The news helped push up gasoline prices both on the
physical and futures markets, with RBOB gasoline futures
RBc1jumping nearly 5 percent on the New York Mercantile
Exchange. [O/R]
 East Coast plants, typically heavily reliant on costly
crude imports from the North Sea and West Africa, have seen
profits squeezed by rising prices for those grades in recent
years.
 Sunoco Inc. (SUN.N) put over 500,000 bpd of refining
capacity on the block this month, announcing it would shut its
Marcus Hook and Philadelphia refineries in Pennsylvania if it
could not find a buyer. [ID:nNL3E7K622G]
 Analysts say the poor economics for the region mean finding
a buyer may not be easy.
 "I think it certainly is going to be a challenging thing
for them to do," said Ann Kohler, analyst at CRT Capital Group.
"Certainly the pool of buyers today is vastly diminished from
what we saw in the '90s."
  The plant could possibly draw interest from an
international company like India's Reliance Industries
(RELI.NS), but it will be a tough sell, she said.
  CRUDE COSTS
  With East Coast refineries such as Trainer buying oil tied
to the price of international benchmark Brent crude futures,
the plants must pay more for their feedstock than refiners in
the Midwest that run crude priced against U.S. benchmarked West
Texas Intermediate.
  U.S. crude futures used to trade at a premium to Brent,
but are currently trading at $23 discount to the international
benchmark due to a supply glut at the delivery point for WTI in
the Midcontinent.
 "The market for refineries on the East Coast is pretty
poor," said oil analyst Brian Youngberg with Edward Jones in
St. Louis. "Several refineries have already shut down. They are
just not as competitive. Conoco may find a buyer but it's going
to be tough."
 Youngberg said Conoco's 285,000 bpd Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey was also a likely target for sale or
closure.
 Conoco, which plans to make its refining unit a separate
company next year, has repeatedly said publicly that it may
sell less sophisticated refining assets and other oil and gas
properties it considers obsolete.
 "We are very disappointed to hear the news that
ConocoPhillips will permanently close its Trainer, Pa. refinery
in six months if a buyer is not found," said United
Steelworkers Union International Vice President Gary Beevers in
a release. USW represents 215 workers at Trainer.
 Over the last year, Sunoco has shut down its 145,000 bpd
Eagle Point, New Jersey, refinery and PBF Energy has bought
Valero Energy's (VLO.N) Paulsboro, New Jersey and Delaware
City, Delaware, refineries.
 Additionally, Hovensa LLC in the U.S. Virgin Islands,
reduced the input capacity of its St. Croix refinery by 150,000
bpd. Western refining shut down its 66,300 bpd Yorktown,
Virginia, refinery.
 ConocoPhillips says it expects to recognize a non-cash
charge of approximately $300 million after taxes in Q3 2011 for
this action.
 ConocoPhillips had earlier delayed scheduled
October/November maintenance on the Trainer refinery, according
to a source familiar with its operations. [ID:nS1E78F0Q2]
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and
Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley and David
Gregorio)

