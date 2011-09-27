版本:
FACTBOX-U.S. East Coast's changing refinery dynamics

 Sept 27 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Tuesday it would sell or
shut its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, making it
the third plant earmarked for sale or closure in the U.S. East Coast in
September alone.
 ConocoPhillips has said it plans to make its refining unit a separate
company next year and that it may sell less-sophisticated refining assets.
[ID:nS1E78Q0B1] The company's Bayway plant in Linden, New Jersey is also on the
market, Wall Street analysts have said.
 Since 2009, nearly 360,000 barrels of crude refining capacity have been
shut on the East Coast due to poor margins. The closure of Sunoco's (SUN.N) and
Conoco's Pennsylvania plants would take out an additional 698,000 barrels, or
about 65 percent, of daily crude capacity from the regional's current total of
1.07 million bpd.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
           EAST COAST REFINERIES TO BE SOLD OR CLOSED
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
REFINERY     COMPANY            CAPACITY          STATUS
Trainer      ConocoPhillips     185,000 bpd       On Sept 27, 2011,
Pennsylvania                                      Conoco said it would sell
                                               or close the plant in
                                               6 months
Marcus Hook  Sunoco             178,000           On Sept 6, 2011,
Pennsylvania                                      Sunoco said it would sell
                                               or close the plant by
                                               July 2012
Philadelphia Sunoco             335,000           On Sept 6, 2011,
Pennsylvania                                      Sunoco said it would sell
                                               or close the plant by
                                               July 2012
 East Coast refineries are designed to run higher-priced light, sweet crude
imported from Nigeria, Algeria and the North Sea. This had made profit margins
thin and often unsustainable.
 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) had closed its Delaware City refinery prior to
its sale to PBF Energy Co LLC. PBF is headed by Thomas O'Malley, who ran
refiner Tosco Inc prior to its sale to ConocoPhillips and refiner Premcor prior
to its sale to Valero. O'Malley formed PBF with private equity firms with the
express mandate to buy U.S. refineries.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
           EAST COAST REFINERIES CURRENTLY OPERATING
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REFINERY     COMPANY            CAPACITY         STATUS
Bayway       ConocoPhillips     285,000          On Sept 6, 2011, investment
New Jersey                                       bank Simmons & Co wrote in
                                              a note COP indicated intent
                                              to sell Bayway and Trainer
Paulsboro    PBF Energy        180,000           On Dec 17, 2010, PBF Energy
New Jersey                                       paid $340 mln to Valero
                                              for the NJ refinery
Delaware     PBF Energy        190,000           On June 1, 2010, PBF Energy
City, Del                                        paid about $220 mln to
                                              Valero for the refinery.
                                              The plant recently restarted
                                              after a major overhaul
Hovensa      Hess/PDV          350,000           In Jan 2011, Hovensa said
US VI                                            it would close units to cut
                                              crude capacity from 500,000
                                              to 350,000
Port Reading Hess Corp.         70,000           Refinery operating
NJ
----------------------------------------------------------------
           EAST COAST REFINERIES SHUT DOWN
----------------------------------------------------------------
REFINERY     COMPANY            CAPACITY         STATUS
Eagle Point  Sunoco             145,000          Closed in Nov 2009
Yorkville    Western             64,000          Closed in Sept 2010.
                                              Converted to oil terminal
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)

