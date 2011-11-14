版本:
ConocoPhillips to shut Trainer, Pa, refinery Jan 16-filing

 Nov 14 Concophillips (COP.N) on Monday decided
to shut down all remaining operations at its 185,000
barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on January 16,
2012, and lay off 409 employees at the site, according to a
November WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of
Labor and Industry.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

