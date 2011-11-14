ConocoPhillips to shut Trainer, Pa, refinery Jan 16-filing

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
Nov 14 Concophillips (COP.N) on Monday decided
to shut down all remaining operations at its 185,000
barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on January 16,
2012, and lay off 409 employees at the site, according to a
November WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of
Labor and Industry.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: