ConocoPhillips to shut Trainer, Pa, refinery Jan 16-filing

Nov 14 Concophillips ( COP.N ) on Monday decided to shut down all remaining operations at its 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on January 16, 2012, and lay off 409 employees at the site, according to a November WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)