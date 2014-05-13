Conoco to soon argue damages in Venezuela dispute - CEO

HOUSTON May 13 Conocophillips CEO Ryan
Lance on Tuesday said that his company and Venezuela's
state-owned PDVSA are due to argue damages before an
arbitration panel as their dispute over oil assets moves
forward.
The arguments are "imminent," Lance told reporters after the
company's annual meeting, adding that it was uncertain when the
World Bank panel would issue a ruling.
Conoco's projects were taken over during the socialist
administration of deceased former President Hugo Chavez, who led
a wave of nationalizations that included the oil, electricity
and steel industries.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul)