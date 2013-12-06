版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 7日 星期六 01:21 BJT

ConocoPhillips sets 2014 budget of $16.7 billion

Dec 6 ConocoPhillips, the largest independent oil and gas company, said on Friday that it expected to spend $16.7 billion next year, with more than half earmarked for projects in North America.

Conoco, based in Houston, also said it was on track to hit its annual average production target of 1,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐