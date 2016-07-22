Con Edison urges less energy use in New York's Staten Island

July 22 Consolidated Edison Inc on Friday asked customers in parts of New York City's borough of Staten Island to conserve energy while the power company worked to repair equipment.

Con Edison reduced voltage by 5 percent in parts of northeast Staten Island as a precaution to protect the equipment and maintain service during the repairs.

The company asked customers not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers and dryers until the work had been completed, and to turn off air conditioners unless needed for health or medical reasons. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)