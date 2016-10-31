Consol Energy and Noble Energy to dissolve Marcellus Shale JV

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc and Noble Energy Inc said on Monday they would dissolve their 50-50 Marcellus shale joint venture, resulting in a payment of about $205 million to Consol on closing.
The joint venture was formed in 2011 to explore and develop about 669,000 acres in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The venture produces the equivalent of about 1.07 billion cubic feet of gas per day.
The companies said they would now own and operate wells in two separate areas where they would have independent control and flexibility over development. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
