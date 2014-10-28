Consol Energy reports smaller quarterly loss on higher production

Oct 28 Consol Energy Inc reported a
smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher sales of natural gas
and liquids.
The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $1.6
million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.
30, from $63.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids rose 33.5
percent to $257.4 million from a year earlier, the company said.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $884.6 million.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)