Consol Energy profit falls 35 pct on weak prices

April 28 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly
profit, hurt by weak prices for both commodities.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to
$79 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31, from $121.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company said the profit includes a charge of $67.7
million on debt extinguishment and a gain of $60 million on
commodity derivatives.
Revenue fell 8.2 percent to $889.6 million.
