UPDATE 1-Consol Energy profit falls 35 pct on weak prices

(Adds details about results, industry background, shares)
April 28 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly
profit, hurt by weak prices for both commodities.
The company, which has shifted its focus to natural gas
production, said its coal mining operations would continue to
benefit by partnering with the power plants that will be around
for many years to come.
U.S. power companies shut or converted over 4,100 megawatts
of coal-fired plants last year and are expected to stop burning
coal at another 22,100 MW of plants in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Utilities are shutting down older coal plants instead of
upgrading them to meet increasingly strict federal environmental
rules due to high costs and abundant supply of cleaner and
cheaper natural gas, an alternative to coal.
Consol said on Tuesday it also signed an "innovative" sales
agreement with a utility that allows it to sell either coal or
natural gas depending on whichever commodity is more
cost-effective for a given month.
The company said it expects second-quarter net gas
production of about 71-75 billion cubic feat equivalent (bcfe),
compared with 71.6 bcfe it produced in the first quarter.
Consol also forecast current-quarter coal sales of 7.1-7.7
million tons, higher than the 6.5 million tons it sold in the
quarter ended March 31.
Net income from continuing operations fell 35 percent to $79
million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter.
Excluding a charge of $67.7 million on debt extinguishment
and a $60 million gain on commodity derivatives, earnings were
37 cents per share.
Revenue fell 8.2 percent to $889.6 million.
Up to Monday's close of $29.88 on the New York Stock
Exchange, Consol's shares had fallen nearly 12 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)