Consol Energy slashes oil and gas capex by 41 pct

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 Oil and gas producer Consol Energy Inc cut its 2016 capital expenditure plans for its oil and gas division by 41 percent due to weak commodity prices.
The company cut its oil and gas capital expenditure to $205-$325 million from $400-$500 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.