Consol Energy slashes oil and gas capex by 41 pct

Jan 6 Oil and gas producer Consol Energy Inc cut its 2016 capital expenditure plans for its oil and gas division by 41 percent due to weak commodity prices.

The company cut its oil and gas capital expenditure to $205-$325 million from $400-$500 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

