UPDATE 3-Coal miner Consol's Q3 profit rises, stock soars

* Q3 net profit 73 cts/shr v Wall St view 68 cts/shr
* Revenue of $1.4 billion is company's highest Q3
* CEO sees growth in exports to China
* Stock rises 9 percent
By Steve James
Oct 27 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc's (CNX.N) third-quarter profit more than doubled on
higher prices for its steel-making coal, beating Wall Street
estimates and sending its stock soaring.
The company also raised its annual dividend 25 percent and
said it was focused on exporting more coal to steelmakers in
Asian markets, especially China.
"If the Chinese economy is slowing down with respect to its
appetite for U.S. coals, no one has told the Chinese," Bob
Pusateri, vice president for sales and marketing, told analysts
on Thursday.
"They are very active in the marketplace with us and we are
looking forward to a very robust year in 2012," he said on a
conference call to discuss third-quarter results.
Pusateri said Consol expected to export 10 million to 10.5
million tons of coal this year, with about 3.5 million tons of
that high-volatility metallurgical coal to China.
Chief Executive Officer Brett Harvey said he just returned
from China, which is "a very mature growing market.
"The volumes are big, the customers are big, things are
happening over there and we really see where our products can
go over there into that volume," Harvey said.
"Clearly we are bullish on the international markets
because that is a a growing market. The world is, for lack of a
better term, starved for BTU's (British thermal units of heat)
and coal and they are going to use it."
In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Consol
shares were 9 percent higher at $44.75.
Earlier, Consol reported net third-quarter income of $167
million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $75 million, or
33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 68 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $1.4 billion -- Consol's highest ever for a
third quarter, the Pittsburgh-based company said.
Most of the increase came from much higher average realized
prices from steel-making metallurgical coal sales. The average
was $209 per ton, up from $165.61 per ton a year earlier.
For the second consecutive quarter, Consol generated more
cash from its metallurgical business than from thermal, or
steam coal, which is used to power electricity generation.
But the company said profitability in its natural gas
business division slipped from the 2010 quarter, despite 13
percent higher gas volumes. Unit gas margins fell, primarily
due to a decrease in realized gas prices, it said, while unit
gas costs declined, mostly because of higher proved reserves.
Consol expects overall unit costs to continue to decline
over time as the company increases its emphasis on low-
cost drilling in the Marcellus Shale region of the northeastern
United States.
"The (earnings) beat was primarily the result of
better-than-expected cost control in the coal segment," said
analyst Lucas Pipes of Brean Murray, Carret & Co.
He noted coal cash costs of $49.07 per ton were below his
estimate of $50.45, while coal cash margins increased slightly
from the second quarter.
But Jordi Dominguez, of Societe Generale, said Consol's
potential was affected by narrow natural gas margins.
"The current low natural gas price environment limits the
company's upside, especially as the company's cost of natural
gas production remains around $4/Mcf (thousand cubic feet)
while natural gas prices trade below that level."
In the third quarter, Consol produced 14.7 million tons of
coal -- in line with its estimate -- and it anticipates
fourth-quarter production of 14.7 million to 15.3 million tons
and full-year production of 62 million to 62.6 million tons.
Consol's board of directors increased the regular annual
dividend 25 percent, or 10 cents per share, to 50 cents per
share. The regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share,
is payable on Nov. 25, to shareholders of record on Nov. 11.
