UPDATE 2-Coal miner Consol boosts Asia export target

Sept 22 U.S. coal miner Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) raised its 2011 coal export forecast on Thursday, saying it sees higher shipments to Asia and expects overall export markets to remain strong for the rest of the year.

The outlook was in sharp contrast to rival Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N, which a day earlier cited lower exports to Asia as one reason for cutting its full-year coal shipment target.

Alpha's announcement, along with Walter Energy WLT.N lowering its sales forecast for the second half of the year, had sent the whole U.S. coal sector tumbling on Wednesday with stocks falling between 6 percent and 17 percent.

Coal company stocks fell again when the New York Stock Exchange opened on Thursday, but that was part of a broader sell-off on heightened fears of global recession.

Consol shares were down 5.8 percent at $35.72 in morning trading.

Daniel Scott, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co said Consol's announcement, in which it also maintained its third-quarter production goal, was positive.

"The reiterated third-quarter production guidance is particularly welcome following cuts in guidance yesterday from Alpha Natural Resources and Walter Energy," he wrote in a research note.

"Of particular note is the bullish tone for international demand," he wrote, noting Consol exports steel-making metallurgical coal as well as thermal coals used in power generation.

Profits of U.S. coal producers have been boosted in recent months by strong exports of metallurgical coal to steelmakers in Japan and South Korea, following floods in Queensland that reduced coal exports to the region from Australia.

On Wednesday, Brean Murray Carret & Co analyst Jeremy Sussman cautioned against viewing Alpha's lowered forecast as a signal the hot Asian steel market was cooling. It was more a question of steelmakers opting to buy more higher quality met coals, he said.

In its outlook, Pittsburgh-based Consol said it now expects to export 10 million to 10.5 million tons of coal this year, up from its earlier forecast of 10 million tons.

"Company executives, having just returned from customer meetings in Asia, see Consol's overall export markets remaining strong throughout the remainder of the year," the company said in a press release.

It said total coal shipments in the third quarter were strong and it confirmed its target of 14.4 million to 14.8 million tons. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore and Steve James in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)