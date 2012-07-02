UPDATE 1-Consol sells non-producing coal assets for $170 mln

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said it sold its non-producing assets in Wyoming's Northern Powder River Basin coal fields to Cloud Peak Energy for $170 million in cash to fund its capital spending for the year.
Consol will retain an 8 percent production royalty interest on about 200 million tons, the company said.
The assets include Youngs Creek Mining Company LLC and CX Ranch, both of which are 50 percent owned by Chevron Corp , and properties in and around Sheridan, Wyoming.
Consol's asset sales this year, including the Cloud Peak deal, total $224 million.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.