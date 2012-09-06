版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Demand for steelmaking coal expected to increase next year - CONSOL Energy Inc CEO

Sept 6 CONSOL Energy Inc : * Demand for steelmaking coal expected to increase next year - CONSOL Energy

Inc CEO * Consol's Harvey sees metallurgical coal prices at $215-$230 per tonne in 2013 * Consol's Harvey says current low price around $168/tonne has U.S. mines

"under water"

