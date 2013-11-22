RESEARCH ALERT-CONSOL Energy: FBR adds to top picks list

BRIEF-Discovery Air qtrly loss per share C$0.15
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
Nov 22 : * Consol Energy Inc : FBR adds to Top Picks list; rating outperform * Walter Energy Inc : FBR cuts target price to $14 from $15; rating
market perform * Teck Resources : FBR cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating
outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group