RESEARCH ALERT-CONSOL Energy: FBR adds to top picks list

Nov 22 : * Consol Energy Inc : FBR adds to Top Picks list; rating outperform * Walter Energy Inc : FBR cuts target price to $14 from $15; rating

market perform * Teck Resources : FBR cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating

outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
