UPDATE 1-Consol Energy sees higher exports this year

Sept 22 Consol Energy Inc raised its 2011 coal export forecast as it sees higher shipments to Asia, and the coal and natural gas producer expects overall export markets to remain strong for the rest of the year.

Pittsburgh-based Consol now expects coal exports of 10-10.5 million tons, up from its earlier forecast of 10 million tons.

The company said total coal shipments in the current quarter were strong, leading to lower-than-expected inventory.

Profits of U.S. coal producers have been boosted in recent months by strong exports of metallurgical coal to steelmakers in Japan and South Korea, following floods in Queensland which reduced coal exports to the region from Australia.

On Wednesday, peer Alpha Natural Resources Inc cut its 2011 shipment forecast citing reduced demand from the steel market in Asia among other things.

Consol shares closed at $37.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)