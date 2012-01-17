UPDATE 2-Consol Energy sees lower Q1 coal output

* Sees Q1 coal production 15.5-15.9 mln tons
* Expects gas production to be slightly higher at 36-38 bcf
Jan 17 Consol Energy Inc expects
lower first-quarter coal production as the coal miner looks to
strengthen its gas business by investing a major part of its
2012 capital in it.
Earlier this month, the company said it will invest $755
million in gas out of the capital budget of $1.7 billion it had
earmarked. It sees gas production rising 12 percent this year.
Consol had said in October it was focused on exporting more
coal to steelmakers in Asian markets, especially China. But the
export market for coal is weak due to the slowdown in the global
economy.
The Pittsburgh-based company expects first-quarter coal
production at 15.5-15.9 million tons, lower than 17.2 million
tons last year.
For the fourth quarter, Consol's production was 15.3 million
tons.
The company, which also operates natural gas wells in the
Marcellus shale region of the northeastern United States,
expects first-quarter gas production at 36-38 billion cubic feet
(bcf), marginally higher than 35.9 bcf last year.
Gas production in the fourth quarter was 39.7 Bcf, the
company said.
Consol expects fracturing schedules and other seasonal
factors to limit the production in the first quarter.
Consol shares closed at $34.33 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The shares have shed 24 percent of their value
since Oct. 27 when the company posted strong results.