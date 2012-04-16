UPDATE 1-Consol forecasts higher 2012 natural gas production

* Coal division produced 15.7 mln tons in 1st quarter

* Gas division produced 37.7 bcf in quarter

* Sees 157-159 Bcf of gas in 2012 v 153.5 Bcf last year

April 16 Consol Energy Inc said on Monday it expects to produce more natural gas this year than last year, but gave no estimate for 2012 coal production because two major mines have been idled.

The company said its 2012 gas production is expected to be between 157 billion cubic feet (Bcf) and 159 Bcf. Last year, Consol produced a record 153.5 Bcf as it ramped up production in the Marcellus Shale region of the northeastern United States.

The Pittsburgh-based company expects second-quarter gas production of about 37 Bcf to 38 Bcf. First-quarter production was 37.7 Bcf, which was 13 percent more than the 2011 first quarter.

Consol said it produced 15.7 million tons of coal in the first quarter, but added it would not give a forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2012 production, until idled operations at its Blacksville, W Va. and Buchanan, Va. mines have been restarted.