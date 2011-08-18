UPDATE 3-Noble sets $3.4 bln Marcellus JV with Consol

* Noble's first move into Marcellus
* Noble will spend up to $400 mln per year on drilling
* Noble shares slide, Consol rises
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Oil and gas producer Noble
Energy Inc (NBL.N) will pay $3.4 billion to Consol Energy Inc
(CNX.N) to form a partnership to develop Consol's properties in
the Marcellus shale.
The move is Noble's first into the Marcellus shale, one of
the largest natural gas fields ever discovered, and comes as
natural gas prices slump below $4 per million British thermal
units.
The rapid development of the field that spreads from West
Virginia and Ohio across Pennsylvania and into New York has
spurred environmental worries around the hydraulic fracturing
technology used to drill wells there.
A U.S. Department of Energy panel last week called for
greater disclosure around those drilling techniques.
Under the agreement announced on Thursday, Noble will pay
$1.07 billion for a 50 percent stake in coal and gas producer
Consol's 663,350 undeveloped acres and fund $2.13 billion of
Consol's drilling costs over an eight-year period.
That spending will be capped at $400 million per year, and
drops off when gas prices are below $4.
The payment values Consol's Marcellus properties at about
$7,100 per acre, excluding the drilling payments.
That price is "straight down the middle of the fairway of
recent Marcellus transactions," analysts at Raymond James
said.
Oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N)
have both entered the Marcellus shale in the past two years,
spending billions to get a share of the field that some
analysts reckon could hold a century's worth of gas for the
United States.
Noble will also buy a 50 percent stake in Consol's 70
million cubic feet per day of existing Marcellus production for
$219 million.
Noble said Consol's properties had proved reserves of 400
billion cubic feet equivalent (cfe) at the end of 2010, but are
estimated to contain as much as 7.4 trillion cfe.
Net production for Noble could reach 600 million cfe per
day in 2015 and is expected to grow into the next decade.
In a conference call, Noble executives said the company
would consider selling some of its North American assets to
focus its drilling program on the Marcellus, the Gulf of Mexico
and the DJ Basin in the western United States.
Shares of Noble Energy fell 5.4 percent to $83.07 per
share, in line with the overall weakness in energy companies'
shares, while Consol shares rose 2.1 percent in to 43.32 per
share on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Matt Daily, additional reporting by Anna Driver
in Houston and Krishna N Das in Bangalore, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)