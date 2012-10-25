版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 19:35 BJT

Coal miner Consol posts loss on lower output

Oct 25 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a third-quarter loss on a fall in production after it was forced to idle several mines due to weak coal prices.

Net loss was $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a net income of $167 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $1.16 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐