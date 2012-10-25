Coal miner Consol posts loss on lower output

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a third-quarter loss on a fall in production after it was forced to idle several mines due to weak coal prices.
Net loss was $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a net income of $167 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 24 percent to $1.16 billion.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards