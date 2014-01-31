UPDATE 1-Consol's adj core income falls 20 pct due to weak coal prices

* Revenue falls 12 pct to $825.2 mln
* Thermal coal business margin falls 21 pct
* Gas division's margin down 31 pct
Jan 31 Consol Energy Inc's adjusted core
earnings declined 20 percent in the fourth quarter as weak
realized prices for coal and natural gas squeezed margins.
Consol Energy, which plans to transition into an exploration
and production company with a coal subsidiary, said adjusted
EBITDA fell to $179 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$224 million a year earlier.
Average margin per ton of thermal coal sold fell 21 percent,
while margin fell 31 percent in the gas business.
Natural gas business accounts for about a quarter of
Consol's total revenue.
The company said earlier this month it would spend
three-quarters of its $1.5 billion capital budget on natural gas
production in 2014 as the U.S. coal industry comes under
increased regulatory pressure.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose nearly five
times to $738.2 million, or $3.20 per share, including earnings
of $591 million from discontinued operations.
The company sold five coal mines in West Virginia during the
quarter.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $825.2 million.
Consol shares, which have risen 22 percent in the last six
months, closed at $37.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday.