NYC power workers resume contract talks with ConEd

By Steve James NEW YORK, July 10 Locked-out New York City utility workers accused the power company Consolidated Edison on Tuesday of bringing in non-union labor from other states to back up management teams working to keep the lights on in America's largest city. The charge came as both sides were set to resume contract negotiations after a two-day break in a bitter labor dispute that has raised the specter of blackouts during the summer heat. "ConEd has taken the extreme provocative measure of bringing in utility crews from other states, Virginia and Alabama," said John Melia, a spokesman for the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA). "This gives the lie to their claim that they can do it themselves. It's criminal provocation to bring in scabs and it endangers the public," said Melia. Alfonso Quiroz, a spokesman for ConEd, confirmed the utility was using contractors from out of state, but he said it was normal practice in such circumstances. "They are doing some work the managers have been trained for," he said, referring to 5,000 managers who have been trained to respond to emergencies in place of the 8,500 unionized workers locked out when contract talks stalled. He declined to say how many outside contractors were working for ConEd, citing "security issues." Both sides were due to meet on Tuesday in a New York area hotel, after talks on Saturday lasting only three hours during which federal mediators shuttled between them in separate rooms. Melia, who said he hoped Tuesday's session would be face-to-face, has said both sides are far apart, but ConEd's Quiroz declined to characterize the negotiations. ConEd locked out the workers on July 1 after a union strike deadline expired. A major sticking point in the negotiations is Con Ed's move to phase out defined pensions for union workers, as well as disagreement over wages and healthcare costs. Last week, there was a series of small power outages in parts of New York City, raising fears of bigger blackouts if the system is strained by increased demand during a heat wave if temperatures near 100 degrees F (38 degrees Celsius). But temperatures this week have returned to around the average July mark of 85 degrees.