RR Donnelley to buy Consolidated Graphics for about $620 mln

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
Oct 24 RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it will buy Consolidated Graphics Inc for about $620 million in a cash-and-stock deal, to expand its footprint in the commercial printing market.
As per the deal, Consolidated Graphics shareholders will receive $34.44 in cash and 1.651 of RR Donnelley shares for each outstanding share of Consolidated Graphics they own. RR Donnelley will also assume Consolidated Graphics' debt.
This values the deal at $62 per share based on RR Donnelley's closing price on Wednesday, the companies said in a statement.
Consolidated Graphics' shares closed at $63.60 on Wednesday.
The deal is expected to add to RR Donnelley's adjusted earnings within 12 months of the deal, which is estimated to close in the first quarter of 2014.
"Consolidated Graphics is an exceptional fit with RR Donnelley... this strategic combination will complement the RR Donnelley platform," said Thomas Quinlan, RR Donnelley's chief executive.
Houston-based Consolidated Graphics provides digital and commercial printing services.
The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of both the companies.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.