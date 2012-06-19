RPT-News bids for Packer's Australian pay-TV stake

MELBOURNE, June 20 News Ltd, the Australian arm
of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has made a A$1.97 billion ($1.99
billion) takeover offer for Australian billionaire James
Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings, which owns 25 percent of
pay TV operator Foxtel.
The Packer-controlled Consolidated Media Holdings
said News offered A$3.50 a share. The stock closed on Tuesday at
$3.08.
Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London,
Macau and Las Vegas, said he would support the offer and had
mandated UBS to sell his 50.1 percent holding in CMH, which
holds the Foxtel stake as well as content-provider Fox Sports
Australia.
The sale builds Packer's warchest for any move on Sydney's
Echo Entertainment.
If the deal goes through, News would double its stakes in
the pay-TV businesses, Fox Sports and Foxtel to 100 percent and
50 percent respectively.