RPT-News bids for Packer's Australian pay-TV stake

MELBOURNE, June 20 News Ltd, the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has made a A$1.97 billion ($1.99 billion) takeover offer for Australian billionaire James Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings, which owns 25 percent of pay TV operator Foxtel.

The Packer-controlled Consolidated Media Holdings said News offered A$3.50 a share. The stock closed on Tuesday at $3.08.

Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London, Macau and Las Vegas, said he would support the offer and had mandated UBS to sell his 50.1 percent holding in CMH, which holds the Foxtel stake as well as content-provider Fox Sports Australia.

The sale builds Packer's warchest for any move on Sydney's Echo Entertainment.

If the deal goes through, News would double its stakes in the pay-TV businesses, Fox Sports and Foxtel to 100 percent and 50 percent respectively.

