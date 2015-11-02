Cloud company Endurance to buy Constant Contact in $1.1 bln deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc , which makes cloud-based software, said it would buy online marketer Constant Contact Inc in deal valued at about $1.1 billion.
Endurance International's offer of $32 per Constant Contact share in cash represents a 22.6 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.