Cloud company Endurance to buy Constant Contact in $1.1 bln deal

Nov 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc , which makes cloud-based software, said it would buy online marketer Constant Contact Inc in deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

Endurance International's offer of $32 per Constant Contact share in cash represents a 22.6 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)