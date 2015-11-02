版本:
Cloud company Endurance to buy Constant Contact in $1.1 bln deal

Nov 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc , which makes cloud-based software, said it would buy online marketer Constant Contact Inc in deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

Endurance International's offer of $32 per Constant Contact share in cash represents a 22.6 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

