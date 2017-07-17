FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 bln
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 下午1点24分 / 2 天内

Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 bln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH (IPO-COFH.VI) for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

Constantia Flexibles will own about 16.6 percent of Multi-Color after the deal closes in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, the companies said on Monday.

Multi-Color said it would issue the stock at $75 per share. The company's shares were down 5.9 percent at $77.70 in light premarket trading.

Mike Henry, head of the Germany based Constantia Labels, is expected to become CEO-elect of Multi-Color, the companies said.

Reuters had reported on Friday about a possible deal for the unit, citing sources.

Buyout group Wendel, which owns 60 percent of Constantia Flexibles, as well as its co-investors are considering using proceeds from a sale of the labels group to fund add-on acquisitions for the remainder of the company, sources told Reuters.

Multi-Color said on Monday it expected the deal to meaningfully add to core earnings in its fiscal year ending March 2019. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

