2015年 1月 15日

Constellation Brands appoints chief growth officer

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Jan 14 Constellation Brands Inc said Wednesday it appointed Bill Newlands, a former Beam Suntory Inc executive, as chief growth officer as the company tries to expand its share of the market for import beers in the United States.

Newlands, who most recently led Beam's North American operations, will join Constellation on Jan. 26 in the newly created role, in which he will be lead the company's growth strategy in its beer, wine and spirits businesses.

Last week, Victor, New York-based Constellation, whose brands include Svedka vodka and Robert Mondavi wine, raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by sales of Corona and Modelo. A growing Hispanic population in the United States has led to a higher demand for beers imported from Mexico.

Constellation shares closed up 2 percent at $108.43 on Wednesday before the announcement. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Leslie Adler)
