Constellation Brands' sales rise 6.4 pct

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter net sales, helped by higher demand for its Corona and Modelo beer brands.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $270.5 million, or $1.33 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $222.2 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
Constellation also said it plans to build a new brewery in Mexicali, Mexico at a cost of about $1.5 billion, to increase capacity to meet growing demand for its Mexican beer.
Net sales rose to $1.64 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: