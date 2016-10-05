Constellation Brands net sales jump 16.6 pct

Oct 5 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 16.6 percent jump in quarterly sales as the company benefited from strong demand for its beer brands, including Corona and Modelo.

The Victor, New York-based company also said it would buy Utah-based High West Distillery for about $160 million to enter the high-end craft whiskey segment.

The company's net sales rose to $2.02 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.73 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $358.9 million, or $1.75 per share, from $302.4 million, or $1.49 per share.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)