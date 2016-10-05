Constellation Brands net sales jump 16.6 pct

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 16.6 percent jump in quarterly sales as the company benefited from strong demand for its beer brands, including Corona and Modelo.
The Victor, New York-based company also said it would buy Utah-based High West Distillery for about $160 million to enter the high-end craft whiskey segment.
The company's net sales rose to $2.02 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.73 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $358.9 million, or $1.75 per share, from $302.4 million, or $1.49 per share.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: