Corona maker Constellation's quarterly revenue rises 5.5 pct

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Constellation Brands Inc, the no. 3 U.S. beer company, reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its beers such as Ballast Point and Corona.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $452 million, or $2.26 per Class A share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $243.4 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier, mainly due to the completion of the sale of its Canadian wine business.
Victor, New York-based Constellation said its net sales rose to $1.63 billion from $1.54 billion.
The company sold its Canadian wine business in October for C$1.03 billion ($775 million) to strengthen its footing in the premium craft liquor market in the United States. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.