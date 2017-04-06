UPDATE 3-Corona maker Constellation gives 'premium' profit forecast

* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est.
By Gayathree Ganesan
April 6 Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation
Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current
fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers
and spirits.
Shares of the company, which also reported
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and sales, jumped
nearly 9 percent to a record high on Thursday.
The company has made acquisitions in the last two years to
enter the craft liquor market as consumers increasingly prefer
premium and craft liquor.
Constellation's beer sales, which account for more than half
of total sales, rose 11 percent in the quarter ended Feb. 28,
boosted by higher volumes, better pricing and increased demand
for its Ballast Point craft beer.
The positioning of Ballast Point as a premium brand is
exactly what both our wholesalers and retailers are looking for,
Constellation Chief Executive Robert Sands said on a call. The
company acquired Sculpin IPA's Ballast Point for $1 billion in
November 2015.
Constellation, which also makes Robert Mondavi wine and
Svedka Vodka, forecast adjusted earnings of $7.70-$8.00 per
share for the fiscal year ending February.
Analysts on average estimate earnings of $7.51 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects net sales to rise about 4-6
percent in fiscal 2018.
Constellation also estimated net sales of beer to rise 9-11
percent in 2018.
"We think there have been some concerns around the beer
growth slowing in FY18... but the high-single-digit to
low-double-digit top-line growth guidance should alleviate some
of those concerns," J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira said in
a client note.
Constellation, however, has faced investor skittishness in
the last few quarters due to potential tax changes on U.S.
imports by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.
The company, which makes most of its beer in Mexico, also
said its Hispanic consumer confidence is improving. With Trump's
inability to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, company
executives said there was a lot of uncertainty around the new
administration's plans to reform taxes.
Constellation reported adjusted profit of $1.48 per share in
the fourth quarter, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $1.36
per share.
The Victor, New York-based company's net sales rose 5.5
percent to $1.63 billion, beating the average analyst estimate
of $1.59 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)