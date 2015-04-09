Constellation Brands profit jumps 36.5 pct on strong beer sales

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands Inc reported a 36.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its beer brands such as Corona and Modelo, and said it would initiate a cash dividend.
The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share of Class A common stock and 28 cents per share of Class B common stock.
Net income attributable to Constellation Brands rose to $214.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $157.2 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose 5 percent to $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.