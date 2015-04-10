CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands' full-year profit forecast in line with estimates (April 9)

(In April 9 story, corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say
forecast was in line with estimates, not below expectations.
Changes EPS forecast in paragraph 6 to "$4.70-$4.90" from
"$4.55-$4.75")
April 9 Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation
Brands Inc forecast a profit for the fiscal year ending
February that was largely in line with analysts' estimates and
said it would spend more than $1 billion this year to expand its
beer business.
Shares of Constellation, whose brands include Corona beer
and Robert Mondavi wine, opened slightly down in early trading
on Thursday even as the company announced its first ever
quarterly dividend.
Constellation has benefited from strong demand for its
Mexican beer brands, Corona and Modelo, from a growing Hispanic
population in the United States.
The company said it would spend about $1.05-$1.15 billion on
its beer business, primarily to expand capacity in its Nava
brewery in Mexico and on a bottling plant joint venture with
Owens-Illinois Inc.
Constellation's beer sales rose 11 percent in the fourth
quarter ended Feb. 28.
For the year ending February 2016, the company forecast a
profit of $4.70-$4.90 per share. Analysts on average were
expecting $4.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 31
cents per share on Class A common stock and 28 cents per share
on Class B common stock starting May 22.
Net income attributable to Constellation Brands rose 36.5
percent to $214.6 million, or $1.06 per share in the fourth
quarter.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $1.36 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per
share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
Constellation's shares have been on a tear, having risen 46
percent in the past year. The stock is up 21 percent this year,
far outpacing the 1 percent increase in the S&P 500 index
.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)