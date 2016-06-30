Constellation Brands net sales jump 15 pct

June 30 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for its Corona and Modelo beer brands during the Memorial Day weekend, the second largest beer sales period in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $318.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $238.6 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.87 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)