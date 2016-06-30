Constellation Brands net sales jump 15 pct

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for its Corona and Modelo beer brands during the Memorial Day weekend, the second largest beer sales period in the United States.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $318.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $238.6 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.87 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.