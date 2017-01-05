Corona owner Constellation's quarterly sales rise 10 pct

Jan 5 Constellation Brands Inc, the maker of Corona and Modelo beers for the U.S. market, reported a 10.3 percent rise in its quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its high-end beers and the acquisition of Ballast Point.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $405.9 million, or $1.98 per class A share in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from $270.5 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

The Victor, New York-based company said its net sales rose to $1.81 billion from $1.64 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)