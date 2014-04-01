U.S. NRC okays 5 reactor license transfers from Constellation to Exelon

April 1 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said on Tuesday it has approved the proposed direct transfer of
operating licenses from Constellation Energy Nuclear Group
(CENG) subsidiaries to Exelon Corp for five commercial
nuclear power reactors and three spent fuel storage
installations.
The transfer of operating licenses will be for
Constellation's five nuclear power reactors at three plant sites
- Calvert Cliffs 1 and 2 in Maryland, Nine Mile Point 1 and 2,
and R.E. Ginna in New York and the associated independent spent
fuel storage installations, the regulator said.
The NRC had approved the indirect transfer of the licenses
in February 2012 when Exelon merged with Constellation Energy
Partners LLC, CENG's parent company.
"The current direct transfer allows Exelon to integrate the
operations of the facilities into its existing nuclear fleet,"
the NRC said in a statement.
The license transfers will not result in any physical
changes to the facilities. The on-site organizations and plant
staff, including senior managers, will remain unchanged by the
license transfers, the NRC said.
Exelon currently owns 50.01 percent of CENG, which is
jointly owned with EDF Inc, a subsidiary of Electricité de
France SA.
Long Island Power Authority's 18 percent ownership in Nine
Mile Point 2 reactor will not be affected by the license
transfers, the NRC said. Existing Exelon licenses will also not
be affected, it added.
