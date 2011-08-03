UPDATE 1-Constellation Energy Q2 profit misses estimates

* Constellation Q2 adj EPS $0.76 vs est $0.84

Aug 3 Constellation Energy Group , which has agreed to be bought by Exelon Corp , posted second-quarter earnings that lagged analysts estimates hurt by lower revenue from its regulated electric units and cut its full-year earnings view.

The power utility lowered its 2011 profit outlook by 5 cents to $3.05-$3.35 a share, partly due to outages at its nuclear joint venture facilities.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $3.20 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For April-June, the company posted a net profit of $108.1 million, or 49 cents a share, up from $83.8 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $3.35 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 84 cents a share, on revenue of $3.86 billion.

Separately, smaller rival El Paso Electric Co posted second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates and narrowed its full-year net profit outlook to $2.20-$2.50 a share, from its prior view of $2.10-$2.50 a share.

Analysts expected the company to earn $2.25 a share for the full year.

The power generation and distribution company posted second-quarter net income of $33.0 million, or 78 cents a share. Analysts expected the company to earn 63 cents a share.

Constellation shares closed at $37.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of El Paso closed at $34.16. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)