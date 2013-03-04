Constellation seeks to reassure Modelo's U.S. beer distributors

March 4 Constellation Brands Inc sought
to reassure the U.S. distributors of Grupo Modelo's
beers on Monday that the brand will continue to
grow in the United States after the wine company takes it over.
Constellation Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands said in a
letter that the company's experience in "producing and moving
hundreds of millions of cases of beverage alcohol annually" will
help it to successfully own and run the Piedras Negras brewery
in Mexico, near the U.S. border.
Constellation would acquire the brewery as part of a revised
deal by which Anheuser-Busch InBev SA would buy out
Modelo. Constellation already owns half of Crown Imports,
Modelo's U.S. distributor. In addition to buying the factory,
Constellation would take full control of Crown.
"Constellation and Crown are completely aligned on goals,
strategies and investments for this business, including our
strategy of continuing to gain market share by growing the
business organically and adding new products to the portfolio,"
Sands said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.