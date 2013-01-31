版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Constellation Brands halted after DOJ challenges Modelo buyout from Anheuser Busch InBev

NEW YORK Jan 31 Constellation Brands Inc : * Halted down 23.8 percent to $29.85 for circuit breaker after U.S. Department of Justice challenges Modelo buyout from Anheuser Busch InBev

