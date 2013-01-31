BRIEF-Constellation Brands halted after DOJ challenges Modelo buyout from Anheuser Busch InBev

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
NEW YORK Jan 31 Constellation Brands Inc : * Halted down 23.8 percent to $29.85 for circuit breaker after U.S. Department of Justice challenges Modelo buyout from Anheuser Busch InBev
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.