公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Anheuser Busch InBev ADRs up 4 pct, Constellation soars

NEW YORK Feb 14 Constellation Brands Inc : * Shares jump 24 percent premarket * U.S.-traded Anheuser Busch InBev shares up 4 percent premarket after

revised Modelo deal

