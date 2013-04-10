BRIEF-Constellation Brands exec comments

April 10 Constellation Brands Inc :
* CEO says to enter into a transition services agreement w/
Anheuser Busch
InBev for brewery operations/general management
assistance
* CEO says to launch modelo especial chelada
* CFO says $2.9 billion price tag for grupo modelo's
piedras
negras brewery/brand rights is subject to post-closing
adjustment
* CFO sees post-closing adjustment payment to occur in fiscal
2015
* CFO sees one-time charges associated with the beer
transaction of about $80
million in fiscal 2014
* CFO sees debt-to-earnings ratio in the "low 5 times range"
after the beer
deal but sees it returning to "below 4 times" in about 2
years