UPDATE 3-Constellation Brands lifts outlook; shares jump

* Q2 adj EPS $0.77 tops Wall Street estimate of $0.66/shr

* Sales down 20 pct to $690.2 mln, above Street view

* Sees '12 adj EPS $2-$2.10; prior view was $1.90-$2

* Buys remainder of Italy's Ruffino for $69 mln

* Shares up 5.5 pct in premarket trading

By Martinne Geller (Adds segment, performance details, share activity, byline)

Oct 6 Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook, boosted by stock buybacks and a lower tax rate, sending its shares up 5.5 percent in premarket trading.

The world's largest branded wine maker, with names like Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood, also said on Thursday that it bought the remaining 50.1 percent of Italian winery Ruffino that it did not already own from MPF International for about $69 million. [ID:nL3E7L6100]

Constellation, based in upstate New York, said North American sales were flat with the year-earlier quarter as price increases curbed demand. But trends have improved sequentially, it said, as consumers are responding well to promotions and newer products such as Woodbridge Malbec, Ruffino Prosecco and Goliath Moscato.

Constellation's net income was $162.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended on Aug. 31, up from $91.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 77 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales tumbled 20 percent to $690.2 million, due largely to a divestiture, but still beat Wall Street estimates of $668.4 million.

The company said its effective tax rate for the quarter was 3 percent, compared to 35 percent in the year-earlier period.

Equity income from its half of a joint venture with Mexico's Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX that imports Corona beer into the United States fell 4 percent, as higher marketing costs more than offset a 7 percent sales gain.

Constellation now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $2 to $2.10 per share, excluding one-time items, up from a prior forecast of $1.90 to $2 per share.

The company earned $2.62 per share last year.

Constellation shares rose to $19.75 in premarket trading on Thursday, from their close at $18.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)