Constellation Brands net profit slips

June 29 Constellation Brands Inc, the world's biggest branded wine company, reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, as net sales slipped.

The maker of Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood wines earned $72 million in the first quarter ended May 31, down from $74.5 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, earnings were 38 cents, up from 35 cents a year earlier, when there were more shares outstanding.

Net sales slipped to $634.8 million from $635.3 million a year earlier.

