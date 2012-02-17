UPDATE 1-Constellation Energy posts 4-th qtr loss

Feb 17 Power utility Constellation Energy Group Inc, which has agreed to be bought by Exelon Corp , posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a decline in power prices.

Exelon's proposed merger with rival Constellation was approved by shareholders of both companies in November.

On Friday, Constellation said the merger is expected to close in the first quarter if there are no delays in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval process.

Constellation posted a net loss attributable to common stock of $583.6 million, or $2.91 per share, compared with a profit of $159.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the profit was 5 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $2.95 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $36.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.